What is Flico Seller
Flico helps YouTubers sell their official merchandise in a
unique and simple way. They can focus on doing what they are best at - "Making Videos" and we
handle the rest. Get started by signing up on our Dashboard
Easy Branding
YouTube is one of the greatest platform to establish your identity. We help you bring out
the best in creating your own brand. Followers love your videos but now give them more
than just videos.
Easy Selling
Selling merchandise is easier than ever. Attract new buyers through visual
representations of the products. Sell products even if you don't create them by
providing the links of your affiliated seller service.
Increased Earnings
With our platform, your merchandise is easily available to your followers. You can
increase your earnings, opportunities for more traffic to your channels and even more
reasons to make more content.
How it Works
Here we take you through the steps of listing your products on our Dashboard.
Complete these 3 steps and you are ready to roll.
Step 1
Register On Our Dashboard
Uploading the details of your merchandise has never been so easy. Sign up on our dashboard and
avail ₹5000 worth service credits
and you can start uploading your products right away.
Step 2
Upload Your Products
We will take on from here. We profile your products and display them in
a visual catalogue. Every time a user watches your video, they have access to your exclusive
merchandise at the click of a button.
Step 3
Spread The Word
Tell your followers about Flico and share the download link. Guess what
we even gift you free credits when you share. As more and more people get access to Flico
the more are your chances to increase your earnings and increase your channel traffic.
Seller Demo
Check out our product demo and learn how to visually attract followers and
boost revenues
Sign Up and avail ₹5000 credits
Give a unique experience to your followers, a visual display of your
products, increase earnings and get more traffic. Sign up for our service and avail ₹5000
service
credits to use on our platform.
You'll be done setting up in minutes.
